'Your B***s Are Nice': Ayesha Khan Recalls Going Numb After An Old Man Made Vulgar Comments On Her

Actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan, who will be seen in a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan, has opened up about an incident where an older man made her feel uncomfortable. In one of her latest interviews, Ayesha said that the most distressing remark she had ever heard about herself was from an elderly man, even older than her father. She stated that the man commented on her breasts, leaving her scared and deeply affected.

Recalling the shocking incident, Ayesha told Hautterfly, "Once when I was out near my building, there was an uncle older than even my dad, who was on a two wheeler. I thought maybe he knows my father. So I turned around and asked, 'Yes uncle tell me?'. He then replied, 'Your b***s are nice.' I was numb to even register what had happened. He went ahead, stopped his bike, turned around and smiled at me. He had that look which said, 'Dekh tujhe maine kya keh diya'."

Ayesha shared another incident when she was surrounded by three to four unknown men at Juhu beach in Mumbai. She stated that the men sidled up to her and sensing the situation escalating, she decided it was best to leave.

She also claimed that the men pretended to talk to someone on their mobile phones to discuss her appearance and attire right in front of her. Confronting one of them loudly, she asked what he was talking about. "The man casually denied and said 'Am I saying anything to you? I am just talking on call.' I said yes of course and left from there. My hands were shivering while saying this. A woman knows your intent simply by one touch or even a gaze," Ayesha added.

Ayesha, who started acting at a young age, also claimed that men in the film industry also made her feel uncomfortable.

In the same interview, Ayesha recalled joining a management agency, which said they would get her photoshoot done. "They got a netted black top, which I had to wear. I thought I will wear an inner and do this. Then the man was like, ‘No we wanted this to be seductive, sensual... so don’t wear anything under.’ The top had nets so I asked how, and why and they were like, ‘No no, the picture frame will be above your chest.’ But I told him that how does it make sense because he would still be sitting in front of me," she said.

The actress recently made headlines after she slammed paparazzi for clicking pictures and recording actresses from inappropriate angles. She stated that the media houses needed to learn basic manners and that the whole behaviour was "obnoxious".

Ayesha is quite active on social media and she often shares her photos and videos with her fans. She has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Ayesha shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 17.

She entered the house as a wildcard contestant to expose standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. Soon after entering the house, she accused Munawar of cheating and claimed that he was in a relationship with her and another woman at the same time.