'Belly Dance Nahi Aata Mere Ko': Munawar Faruqui REACTS As Crowd Chants Ex Ayesha Khan's Name At Hyderabad Event (WATCH)

Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss 17, recently attended an event in Hyderabad, during which the crowd was heard chanting the former's ex-girlfriend and co-contestant Ayesha Khan's name.

Dressed in a black and white jacket, Munawar was seen laughing. He said, "Belly dance nahi aata hai mere ko. Mere ko shayari aati hai woh meine sunna diya tumko."

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ayesha was often seen belly dancing in front of the cameras.

Ayesha had entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 17 and had claimed that Munawar was 'two-timing' her and Nazila Sitaishi. In the show, she had made several serious allegations against him.

She said, “He wasn’t only cheating on me and Nazila but several other women. At one point he was with 5 different women and was lying to all of them.” Ayesha also revealed that Munawar had approached her for a music video.

Ayesha had also stated that the stand-up comedian had also sent rishta to another girl before entering the show while being in a complicated relationship with Nazila and her.

Recently, Munawar was detained during a police raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. According to police, the hookah parlour was run illegally. "During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official told news agency PTI.