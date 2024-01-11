Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Reveals She Was Molested At The Age Of 9, Claims Munawar Faruqui 'Used' Her For S*x

Ayesha Khan, who is currently one of the contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, had a major showdown with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, post which she made some shocking revelations about her life. She stated that she was molested when she was just 9 years old and that she could not protect herself back then.

During the latest episode, Ayesha was seen accusing Munawar of having multiple relationships outside the house, and keeping her in the dark about the same. She also stated that the comedian initially claimed that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, but he flipped overnight and told on national television that he did not want to be her.

She then revealed that she was harassed when she was just 9, due to which she feels this compulsive need to protect herself from anything bad.

#AyeshaKhan𓃟 went through a lot when she was kid she was harassed

"The reasons he has given to his girlfriend Nazila for being with me... I hope you understand what I am saying. When I was 9, I was harassed and I could not take a stand for myself. I couldn't do anything back then. And even today, when something wrong happens with me, I feel that I need to protect that Ayesha from everything and everyone," she told Ankita Lokhande and broke down.

"This is use and throw. You used me when you needed emotional support and discarded me from your life when you found other people," she added.

She then went on to claim that Munawar told his girlfriend that he was with Ayesha only for physical relationship. "He told Nazila that he was with me only for sex. He told her about me, 'Why else would someone be with a woman like her'. These were the words he used for me," she was seen telling Ankita, who consoled her.

Later, during the episode, Munawar was seen breaking down and accepting that he had cheated on Ayesha. He also sought forgiveness from her, but Ayesha was seen walking out, stating that she did not want to be a part of his 'drama' anymore.