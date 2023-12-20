 'Munawar Faruqui Told Me Nazila Sitaishi Was Abusive': Ayesha Khan On Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH)
Ayesha Khan made shocking allegations against Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
'Munawar Faruqui Told Me Nazila Sitaishi Was Abusive': Ayesha Khan On Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Ayesha Khan recently entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant and made shocking allegations against Munawar Faruqui. She also asked if he was 'two-timing' her and his current girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. However, the standup comedian said that he was 'pretending' to be dating Nazila. In the latest episode of the reality show, Ayesha claimed that Munawar said that he wanted to marry her.

In the garden area, Ayesha was seen talking to Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Mannara Chopra that she had spoken to Nazila after she saw that she had shared a picture with Munawar on her Instagram story. Ayesha also revealed that Munawar told him that she was 'abusive.'

Abhishek Kumar was also seen consoling Munawar as he broke down into tears. Rinku Dhawan hugs him and says that he realised his mistake, and that is more important than anything. Later, Neil Bhatt asked Ayesha to talk to the comedian and end the matter.

Munawar cries inconsolably in front of Ayesha and asks her to forgive him. Later, she tells him that she has ended the topic and henceforth won't be speaking out.

Isha Malviya was also heard telling Ankita that Munawar might gain feelings for Ayesha in the house. Later, the Pavitra Rishta actress also talked about her split with Sushant Singh Rajput and how she could understand Munawar, even though she could not accept her breakup in public.

