Who Is Nazila Sitaishi? All You Need To Know About Munawar Faruqui's Girlfriend

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 19, 2023
Munawar Faruqui is currently hitting the headlines after Ayesha Khan accused him of 'two-timing' her along with Nazila Sitaishi.
Photo Via Instagram
After Bigg Boss 17's latest episode, Nazila Sitaishi went live on Instagram and revealed that apart from Ayesha Khan, the stand-up comedian has cheated with other girls.
Coming to Nazila Sitaishi, she is a 21-year-old social media influencer, who has been in a relationship with Munawar Faruqui for 2 years.
Nazila Sitaishi is reportedly from Muscat, Oman. However, she shifted to Pune, India, few years ago.
Nazila Sitaishi has over 931K followers on her Instagram handle, who collaborates with makeup, haircare and clothing stores.
Nazila Sitaishi also owns a YouTube channels with 214K subscribers where she often shares vlogs on travel, fashion and food
Recently, Nazila Sitaishi also expressed disappointment on how her private life is being discussed on national television.
During her Instagram live, Nazila Sitaishi also broke her ties with Munawar Faruqui and shared that she does not want to talk about him ever again.
