Who Is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17 Wildcard Contestant Claiming To Be Munawar Faruqui's Girlfriend

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 16, 2023
Ayesha Khan is all set to enter Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant.
Photo Via Instagram
Ayesha Khan becomes the fourth contestant to enter as a wiildcard after Aoora, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai.
Ayesha Khan recently grabbed headlines after she accused Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing' her and his current girlfriend Nazila.
Ayesha Khan had revealed that Munawar Faruqui had declared his love to her before entering Bigg Boss 17.
Ayesha Khan is a social media influencer with 2 million followers on her Instagram.
In the promo shared by Bigg Boss makers, Ayesha Khan states that she wants an apology from Munawar Faruqui.
Ayesha Khan had alleged that Munawar Faruqui had proposed her marriage and committed to get married after Bigg Boss 17.
Ayesha Khan also mentioned that she had asked Munawar Faruqui about his girlfriend and he had told her that they had broken up.
