Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Who Accused Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' To Enter As Wildcard (WATCH)

Ayesha Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Earlier, she accused Munawar Faruqui, who is currently in the reality show, of 'two-timing' with her and his current girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

In the promo shared by the makers, Ayesha says that she wants to confront Munawar. "Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui; I have a history with him. Jaisa dikhaate hain, waise kahin se nhi nahi hai," she says.

Ayesha adds, “Show pe aap keh rahe hain aap committed hain. Mujhse keh rahe the ki I love you, aap jaisi ladki se toh shaadi karna chahiye. Galtiyon ki maafi hoti hai, gunaahon ki nahi. Jo unhone kiya hai woh gunaah hai. Jab mai show mei jau, I want an apology."

Check it out:

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, Ayesha said that Munawar had declared his love to her before entering Bigg Boss 17. “I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter’s account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her,” she said.

She added that Munwar had told her that he had broken up. "The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no'," Ayesha added.