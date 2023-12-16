 Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Non-Committal' Contestant, Latter Cries In The Bathroom
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Non-Committal' Contestant, Latter Cries In The Bathroom

Salman Khan gave a reality check to Munawar Faruqui in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
In tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan gave a reality check to Munawar Faruqui about his 'game plan' in the show. The Tiger 3 actor also called his game 'boring' and said that he is a 'non-committal' contestant.

Salman also pointed at Faruqui's decision-making skills in the show and slammed him for being 'overconfident.' During the episode, the host asked the stand-up comedian to talk about his journey from the first week. After this, Salman disagrees with Munawar's journey and says that his journey in the house is like a straight line.

Later, Salman adds that Munawar and Anurag Dobhal are two sides of the same coin. The actor stated that the stand-up comedian does not take a side for everyone and wants to be in everyone's good books.

Salman also confronts Ankita Lokhande for seeking outside information from her doctor in the house; later, the Pavitra Rishta actress apologises for her action.

After Salman exits, Munawar heads to Dil Ka Makaan's washroom and cries after the Dabangg actor schools him for his game plan in the house. Mannara Chopra feels bad for Munawar and consoles him.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Recently, she accused Munawar of 'two-timing' with her and Nazila.

