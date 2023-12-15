Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Calls Ankita Lokhande 'Bossy', Latter Says 'Show Your Real Side' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

It looks like Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande's friendship will turn sour soon, as in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, the duo will get into an argument during a task after Munawar calls the Pavitra Rishta actress 'bossy.'

The stand-up comedian says "Insaan ka sabse bada ghamand yahi hota hai ki mujh mein kisi cheez ghamand nahi hai. Insaan ko jo ghamand hota hai, ek baat an maaneka." The actress responds saying, "Clear hai ki aapko problem ho rahi hai mujhse."

Check it out:

Munawar adds, "Ek raise attitude hume dekhne milta hai, bossy-pana." "Achai banke aap bhi toh ghum hi rahe hai logon ke samne. It is hight time you all show your real side towards me," Lokhande concludes.

The promo is shared with the caption, “Ankita aur Munawar ke beech badh rahe hai differences. Will their dynamics ever change? #ShukravaarKaVaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. #BB17 #BiggBoss.”

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar, who is currently the captain of the house, revoked Ankita's medicial privileges as a punishment after she seeked outside information from the doctor who comes to treat her.

Recently, Sana Raees Khan was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17.