Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Feels 'Awkward' After Isha Malviya Expresses Jealousy Over His Closeness With Mannara Chopra

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya expressed jealousy towards her boyfriend Samarth Jurel's bond with Mannara Chopra. The conversation started when Isha spoke to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She was heard saying that, at times, she couldn't figure out if she was Samarth's girlfriend or Mannara.

Yet again, Isha was seen talking to Rinku Dhawan in Dil Ka Makaan about how she dresses up for him and waits for Samarth to give her a compliment; however, he fails to do so, but for Mannara, he often tells her how to dress, which upsets her. Later, Dhawan tells Samarth and Isha to sort their differences out.

After a while, Rinku tells Mannara Chopra how Isha has a problem with her and Samarth's closeness. To this, Munawar Faruqui intervenes and asks Rinku not to create a scene, as Malviya has an issue with Samarth and not Mannara.

Isha breaks down into tears, and Ankita Lokhande consoles her by saying that Samarth 'loves her a lot.' To this, the Udaariyan actress feels that she is 'overreacting.'

Later, Mannara confronts Isha and says that Samarth is like a 'brother' to her. Malviya says that she is not the type of girl who gets possessive. "I feel like Samarth is getting detached from me, which I feel bad about," Isha tells Malviya. Further, she adds that she has no problem with her but rather has complaints with Samarth.

After the conversation ends, Mannara hugs Munawar and goes inside the Makaan. Later, Samarth tells Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt that Isha has made things awkward for him and Mannara after the conversation.