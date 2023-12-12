Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Reveals Abhishek Kumar 'Slapped' Him In A Club, Says 'My Eye Had Turned Blue' | Photo Via Instagram

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya recalled an incident when her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar 'slapped' him in a club. The actress was seen talking to Vicky Jain in the garden area. Talking about the incident, she said that on New Year's, they went to a club to celebrate together. "After we entered, I met my girlfriends and introduced him to them as my boyfriend," she said.

She added that Abhishek was 'shocked' to see that he had so many friends. "When he questioned me, I said, 'Yes, and I know these girls. I don't know what happened to him, and, after this, he slapped me so hard in the club." which left Vicky in shock.

Further, Isha told Vicky, "Aur meri right eye ke niche, jaise neeli padd jati hai. Jab yeh sab khatam hua, meri mummy ko pata chala ki woh wala nishaan mujhe Abhishek ke wajese yeh aaya. (And under my right eye, it seems to turn blue. When it was all over, my mother came to know that I got that mark because of Abhishek.)

In the past, Isha has often mentioned that her ex-boyfriend Abhishek was physically abusive with her when they were in a relationship.

Currently, Isha is dating Samarth Jurel, who is also a contestant in Bigg Boss 17.