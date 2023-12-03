Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Announces Break Up With Samarth Jurel, Says Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar 'Knows' Her Better

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship hit a rough patch as the couple were seen locking horns. The fight started in the kitchen after Malviya teased her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar about his bond with Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi.

Abhishek burns his hand while cooking, to which Isha says, "Galat cheezon ko support karoge toh haath jal jaata hai aise hi." Later, he responds by saying that Abhishek adds, "Jal to tum rahi ho."

Then she tells Abhishek that even today, if she wants, he will not move until the time she doesn't want him to move. Samarth is seen sitting near the dining area and says, "Agar koi bhi ladke ke saaath koi ladki dikhe to inko problem hoti hai. Aap ko ache tareeke se jaante hai." Samarth's comments irk Isha, and she replies, "Jao Mannara (Chopra) ke baalo main spray daalo, Khanzaadi ka top theek karo."

"Aapko jalan ho rahi hai ki aapka ex kisi aur ladki ke paas jaa rha hai Iski akad nikaal ta hun," Samarth adds. Isha tells him, "Tu mat reh mere saat. Mein nahi reh rahi tere saat."

Later, Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek were seated in Dil Ka Makaan when the actress said that Abhishek knows her better than Samarth. Abhishek also tried to stop her by saying, "Mat bol. Woh hurt ho raha hai." This hurts Samarth, and he walks out of the room.

After a while, Isha was seen trying to convince Samarth; however, the latter says that her words have hurt and he doesn't want to look at her.