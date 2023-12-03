'Ghar Se Bhag Gayi Hui Ladki': Isha Malviya Gets Into Ugly Spat With Khanzaadi On Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH)

On day 49 of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, got into an ugly spat. The Udaariyan actress was seen telling the rapper that she is playing a 'love' card with Abhishek Kumar to survive on the reality show.

Later, Khanzaadi responded, saying that she is using her ex-boyfriend Abhishek and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel in the show. "2 ghodo ki savari kar rhi, dual sim," she told the actress. Malviya and Khanzaadi's fight escalated after the actress said, "Abhishek ke kambal mai jao, wheel chair pe sawari karo."

'Nakli botox, lip fillers,' said Isha to Khanzaadi during their argument. Abhishek Kumar was seen telling Vicky Jain in a fun banter that he is stuck between the two girls and won't be able to take a stand, which left the latter in splits.

In the kitchen area, Isha also passed a personal comment on Khanzaadi and said, "Ghar see bhag gayi hui ladki." Ankita Lokhande, who was seen washing the utensils, asked Isha not to use such statements. Later, Samarth slammed Isha for getting personal during the fight.

Earlier, during the episode, Ankita also broke down into tears after Mannara Chopra gets into a fight. She was heard telling Vicky Jain that she wants to go home.