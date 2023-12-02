Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show For Getting Physical With Abhishek Kumar

In a shocking turn of events, Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 17 house for getting into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar during a heated argument. Sunny's eviction came as a shock to the housemates. Arun Mashettey, who was Tehelka's best friend in the show, was seen breaking down into tears.

Abhishek also asked Bigg Boss not to evict Sunny and demanded another chance for him.

The fight began after Arun asked Isha Malviya to wake up from her bed in Dil Ka Makaan. Later, Abhishek, who was in the garden, intervened and went to Arun; he asked him to speak properly to her. This resulted in a fight between Arun and Abhishek.

After a while, Sunny went to Abhishek, held him by his collar, and asked him to never interfere in Arun's fights. Later, the Udaariyan actor pointed at Sunny and Arun, stating that their families were watching the show.

Sunny was also seen trying to push Abhishek multiple times during the fight.

During the elimination, Karan Johar stated that Sunny has broken the rules of the house many times, which is against the show.