 Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show For Getting Physical With Abhishek Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show For Getting Physical With Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show For Getting Physical With Abhishek Kumar

During an ugly fight, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka held Abhishek Kumar's collar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 17 house for getting into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar during a heated argument.  Sunny's eviction came as a shock to the housemates. Arun Mashettey, who was Tehelka's best friend in the show, was seen breaking down into tears.

Abhishek also asked Bigg Boss not to evict Sunny and demanded another chance for him.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar & Karan Johar Get Into Ugly Spat, Latter Yells At Him For 'Crossing...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Episode 48: Karan Johar Lashes Out At Khanzaadi For Faking Illness, Schools Abhishek...
article-image

The fight began after Arun asked Isha Malviya to wake up from her bed in Dil Ka Makaan. Later, Abhishek, who was in the garden, intervened and went to Arun; he asked him to speak properly to her. This resulted in a fight between Arun and Abhishek.

After a while, Sunny went to Abhishek, held him by his collar, and asked him to never interfere in Arun's fights. Later, the Udaariyan actor pointed at Sunny and Arun, stating that their families were watching the show.

Sunny was also seen trying to push Abhishek multiple times during the fight.

During the elimination, Karan Johar stated that Sunny has broken the rules of the house many times, which is against the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show For Getting Physical With Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show For Getting Physical With Abhishek Kumar

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

PHOTO: Katrina Kaif Poses With Sharon Stone & Michelle Rodriguez At 2023 Red Sea Film Festival In...

PHOTO: Katrina Kaif Poses With Sharon Stone & Michelle Rodriguez At 2023 Red Sea Film Festival In...

Vicky Kaushal Hosts Sam Bahadur Screening For Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar In Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal Hosts Sam Bahadur Screening For Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar In Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor Makes A Fashion Statement In Black Woolen Sweater Dress

Sonam Kapoor Makes A Fashion Statement In Black Woolen Sweater Dress