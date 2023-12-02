Bigg Boss 17 Episode 48: Karan Johar Lashes Out At Khanzaadi For Faking Illness, Schools Abhishek Kumar On Friendship And Loyalty

Bigg Boss 17 continues to reveal more complex truths and aspects about its contestants, making each episode increasingly intense. This weekend, filmmaker Karan Johar made a comeback to the Bigg Boss house, shouldering the responsibilities of Weekend Ka Vaar from Salman Khan, who had a prior commitment to fulfill. Following the usual tradition, the host assesses the behavior of the housemates throughout the week and provides his analysis. Undoubtedly, the task ahead poses a challenge for the 51-year-old filmmaker.