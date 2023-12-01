Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Gets A Surprise Twist To His Nomination, Takes Charge Of The Week's Ration

Bigg Boss 17 Day 47 Highlights: Things heat up as housemates engage in more conflicts and tension escalates with evolving dynamics and drama.

The episode kicks off with Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra discussing the evolving behaviour of housemates. Munawar gets irritated with Mannara's ability to put her point and walks away from the conversation. He enters into a discussion with her again and tries to communicate his concerns towards the person he considers a friend.

Neil Bhatt intervenes advising Mannara to maintain respect while speaking about host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss. Rinku Dhawan interjects and cautions Neil to not be a priest and preach. Meanwhile, Sana Raees Khan reprimands Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, leading to another instance where Khanzaadi becomes uninvolved with the happenings of the house. Even as a fun cooking activity is arranged for the housemates, Khanzaadi distances herself from participating in the activity. Tired of her tantrums, Bigg Boss urges the other housemates to continue with the task.

Once the task is over, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are declared winners against competitors Mannara and Munawar by judges Arun Mashettey and Sunny Tehelka Arya. Meanwhile Rinku and other housemates try their best to convince Khanzaadi to return from her shell.

Meanwhile, Mannara shoots a fuse and expresses her wish to go home as she feels the negativity of the house has gotten to her. A little later, Khanzaadi gets a call from Bigg Boss, who requests her to send Neil Bhatt in. Neil answers the phone and Bigg Boss surprises him with the power to decide the entire week's ration for the house.

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar confronts Munawar in a heated argument and accuses him for not taking a stand between him and Mannara. Mannara intervenes and asks Abhishek to back off. Ankita, meanwhile is of the opinion that she does not want to remain friends with Munawar for Mannara's sake and is willing to opt out. Munawar eventually lets Ankita know that something about her tone and behaviour has been concerning for him.

The drama continues this weekend as filmmaker Karan Johar turns up this week, to host the Weekend Ka Vaar instead of Salman Khan.