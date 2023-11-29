 Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Gets NOMINATED For Entire Season, Courtesy Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Gets NOMINATED For Entire Season, Courtesy Vicky Jain

Dimaag Ka Makaan contestants nominated Neil Bhatt to save Anurag Dobhal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

On day 45 of Bigg Boss 17, a new twist was announced. Dimaag ke contestants—Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan—were asked to nominate a contestant for the entire season if they wanted to save Anurag, who was earlier nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment.

Vicky and Sana take Neil's name, while Arun and Sunny take Sana's name. After a mutual decision, the contestants take Neil Bhatt's name and save Dobhal. Reacting to this, Bhatt gets into an argument with Vicky and calls him 'biggest coward.' Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana a 'brainless woman' for not taking her own stand in the show and following Vicky.

During the episode, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya also got into an argument over bathroom duty after the latter said that the Pavitra Rishta actress does not keep the bathroom clean.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured that Karan Johar will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar this week instead of Salman Khan.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Samarth Jurel.

