Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra and 4 Others Get Nominated

On day 44 of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Rinku Dhawan, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, and Anurag Dobhal were nominated for this week.

After Neil nominated Ankita, the duo got into a heated argument. The Pavitra Rishta actress called Bhatt 'coward' and claimed that he does not have a courage to face her. Later, the two were also yelling at each other and asking to 'shut up.'

Earlier today, the episode started with Bigg Boss questioning Anurag about his decision to quit the show. To this, he confirmed that he wants to leave the show because he is worried about his family and fans outside. Bigg Boss revealed that his legal team will start working on the process of his exit.

Recently, Dobhal accused Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan of being biased. He was also heard saying that the actor did not let him speak during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Anurag also tells Sana Raees Khan in one of the episodes that he is getting criticised every week.

He also stated that he would not apologise to the makers of the show or Salman Khan, as he feels that he has not done anything wrong.