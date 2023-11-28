Who Is Anurag Dobhal? All About The Bigg Boss 17 Contestant & His 'BroSena'

By: Sachin T | November 28, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is all over the news of late, courtesy, his argument with host Salman Khan and subsequent disappointment after he felt that the actor targetted his fans
It all began when during one of the episodes, Salman stated that Anurag's fanbase, who is called 'BroSena', had been questioning the actor and the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for 'sidelining' the contestant
Defending his fans, Anurag apologised to the actor on their behalf, but later, he was seen expressing his disappointment over how his fans were dragged into the matter and made fun of on national television
He even went on to call Bigg Boss biased towards the popular names of TV who have also participated on the show
The tussle between Anurag and makers has now reached a point that in the latest episode, he was seen declaring that he wishes to voluntarily exit the show
For those unversed, Anurag, who also goes by the name UK07 Rider, is one of the most popular moto vloggers in the world
He has over 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and on Instagram, he enjoys a massive fan following of over 5 million
In the latest episode, he was seen telling Bigg Boss that he is ready to pay the penalty of Rs 2 crore and quit the show, but he would not tolerate a word against his BroSena
