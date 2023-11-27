 Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show 'Biased'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show 'Biased'

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show 'Biased'

Anurag Dobhal was schooled by Bigg Boss for his constant complaints and for calling the show 'biased.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
article-image

Anurag Dobhal, also known as the UK07 rider, has been hitting headlines ever since he called Bigg Boss and the host of the show Salman Khan 'biased.' Earlier, he was seen telling Sana Raees Khan that he is often pulled up by the Dabangg actor for his fan clubs and followers.

Often, he is seen telling the housemates that he is feeling disrespectful. On today's episode of Bigg Boss, Anurag said that he wanted to voluntarily quit the show after Bigg Boss bashed him for his constant complaints and for also calling the show 'biased' towards a few contestants.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Says Salman Khan 'Degraded' His Fans: 'I Am Done With This Show' (WATCH)
article-image

Anurag said he does not care about the show anymore; for him, his fans and family are more important. He added that he is willing to pay ₹2 crore as a penalty for voluntarily leaving the show. Listening to this, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra made fun of it and instead suggested giving them the money instead.

The recent episode also saw Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entering the reality show.

Meanwhile, the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Samarth Jurel.

Recently, Jigna Vora was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 after Manasvi Mamgai and Soniya Bansal.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik To Enter As Wildcard Contestant To Support Khanzaadi?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show...

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show...

S.S. Rajamouli On Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: The Only Director After Ram Gopal Varma Who...

S.S. Rajamouli On Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: The Only Director After Ram Gopal Varma Who...

Mahesh Babu: I Think Ranbir Kapoor Is The Best Actor In India: VIDEO

Mahesh Babu: I Think Ranbir Kapoor Is The Best Actor In India: VIDEO

Netizens Suggest Ranbir Kapoor Is Showing Pictures Of Baby Raha To Mahesh Babu In Candid Moment...

Netizens Suggest Ranbir Kapoor Is Showing Pictures Of Baby Raha To Mahesh Babu In Candid Moment...

Mahesh Babu Fan Storms Onto The Stage At Animal Pre-Release Event, Is Taken Away By Vigilant Guards:...

Mahesh Babu Fan Storms Onto The Stage At Animal Pre-Release Event, Is Taken Away By Vigilant Guards:...