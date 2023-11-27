Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show 'Biased'

Anurag Dobhal, also known as the UK07 rider, has been hitting headlines ever since he called Bigg Boss and the host of the show Salman Khan 'biased.' Earlier, he was seen telling Sana Raees Khan that he is often pulled up by the Dabangg actor for his fan clubs and followers.

Often, he is seen telling the housemates that he is feeling disrespectful. On today's episode of Bigg Boss, Anurag said that he wanted to voluntarily quit the show after Bigg Boss bashed him for his constant complaints and for also calling the show 'biased' towards a few contestants.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anurag said he does not care about the show anymore; for him, his fans and family are more important. He added that he is willing to pay ₹2 crore as a penalty for voluntarily leaving the show. Listening to this, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra made fun of it and instead suggested giving them the money instead.

The recent episode also saw Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entering the reality show.

Meanwhile, the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Samarth Jurel.

Recently, Jigna Vora was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 after Manasvi Mamgai and Soniya Bansal.