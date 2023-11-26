 Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Says Salman Khan 'Degraded' His Fans: 'I Am Done With This Show' (WATCH)
Anurag Dobhal was seen talking to Sana Raees Khan about the host of the show, Salman Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
On day 41 of Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal was seen talking to Sana Raees Khan about the host of the show, Salman Khan. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the Dabangg actor slammed the YouTuber and asked him not to speak during the episode.

Reacting to this, Dobhal told Sana that Salman Khan degraded his BroSena (Anurag's fans). He added that the actor also silenced him during the episode, which did not go well with him.

Further, Anurag said that he was called by the Bigg Boss makers to participate in the show, and he did not audition for it. The YouTuber also said that he is 'done' with the show and wants to leave.

Later, he also spoke to Isha Malviya regarding Salman and Bigg Boss. Anurag was heard saying that he would not apologise to the Tiger 3 actor or the show, as he had not done anything wrong. Malviya also explains to Anurag that he has done wrong by getting the topic of his Brosena in the house.

Meanwhile, Orry entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. As a task, a housewarming party was hosted for him in Dimaag, Dil and Dum Ka Makaan contestants. He was asked to judge the best makaan and as a winner he selected Dil Ka Makaan and they got a special privilege as a prize.

