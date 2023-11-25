Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora Gets EVICTED From Salman Khan-Hosted Show

On Shanivaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17, Jigna Vora got eliminated from the reality show. This week, Ankita Lokahnde, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, and Anurag Dobhal were nominated. Jigna was seen getting emotional after Salman announced her eviction.

The former journalist also shared a warm hug with Munawar Faruqui, with whom she shared a close bond. "You have to win," Jigna told Munawar. The stand-up comedian was seen breaking down into tears after Vora's eviction. Later, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra also became emotional.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She was nominated by Arun Mashettey during a task. Reacting to this, Jigna was seen getting upset and was seen telling the housemates that she had washed Arun's undergarments and that she was still nominated by him.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh entered the Bigg Boss 17 as guests to promote their music video Third Party.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is also all set to enter the house as a wild card contestant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking about Jigna, she was accused of being involved in the Jyotirmoy Dey murder case and served 9 months in prison in Byculla jail. She has also written a book titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison about her experience in the jail and her journalism career.