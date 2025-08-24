Actress Khushi Mukherjee Robbed Of ₹25 Lakh Jewellery By Domestic Help, To Take Legal Action: 'Feels So Heartbreaking'

Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, former Splitsvilla contestant and actress Khushi Mukherjee, often criticised for her bold outfits, faced a major loss after her jewellery worth nearly Rs 25 lakh was stolen from her home. According to initial reports, Khushi's domestic help (maid) is suspected to be behind the crime and has been absconding since the incident.

Khushi Mukherjee Robbed Of ₹25 Lakh Jewellery

Khushi is in the process of filing an official police complaint regarding the theft. Talking about the theft, Khushi said, "It feels so heartbreaking that someone you trust inside your own home can betray you like this. More than the jewellery, it’s the sense of safety and trust that has been stolen from me."

Khushi Mukherjee To Take Legal Action

The actress shared that she is deeply shaken by the incident but remains determined to take strict legal action, while police are expected to launch an investigation soon to track down the absconding maid and ensure justice is served.

Who is Khushi Mukherjee?

With a career spanning South Indian films, reality shows, and bold web series, Khushi is no stranger to controversy, or attention.

The 28-year-old actress began her acting career with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai in 2013. She later appeared in Telugu films like Donga Prema and Heart Attack, and the Hindi film Shringaar. However, her big break came through Indian television and reality shows.

She rose to fame with her participation in MTV's Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3, where her fiery personality caught public attention. She also featured in popular TV shows like Baalveer Returns as Jwala Pari and mythological drama Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram.

She was recently seen in the reality show The Society, which was hosted by Munawar Faruqui.