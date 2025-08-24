 Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: 'Some People Try To Pull Others Down'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: 'Some People Try To Pull Others Down'

Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: 'Some People Try To Pull Others Down'

Vindu Dara Singh revealed that Son of Sardaar 2, initially scheduled for July 25, was postponed to August 1, clashing with Dhadak 2, due to the strong box office performance of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. The 61-year-old actor also hinted at industry politics, saying, "Some people try to pull others down."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Son of Sardaar 2, initially scheduled for release on July 25, was postponed and later hit theatres on August 1, clashing with Dhadak 2. The delay was due to the strong box office performance of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, which prompted the makers to hold back the film.

Vindu Dara Singh On Son Of Sardaar 2 Release Date Delay

Vindu Dara Singh, who starred in Son of Sardaar 2, confirmed that the decision was made considering the success of these big releases. He told Times Now, "Saiyaara was doing extremely well… Mahavatar Narsimha was also dominating. It’s actually a great time for Bollywood, a historic month."

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur Says Son Of Sardaar 2 Reviews Are 'Misleading'; Requests A Netizen To Watch Movie &...
article-image

Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay

FPJ Shorts
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video
Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video

Vindu also hinted that industry politics may have played a role in delaying the film’s release. The 61-year-old actor added, "There was a lot of politics around our film. Some people try to pull others down. But Son of Sardaar 2 is so good that when it premieres on Netflix, I believe it’ll beat every other film."

Vindu Dara Singh Praises Ahaan Panday

When asked to name a newcomer he believes deserves the Mr. India title, Vindu named Ahaan Panday. "Abhi ke time par nawa aa gaya hai bhai hamara, Chunky ka nephew Ahaan Panday. Saiyaara ne kar diya hai Mr. India usko."

He also praised Saiyaara, calling it a 'fantastic' film.

Read Also
Son Of Sardaar 2 Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is A Hilarious Film; Ravi Kishan And Deepak Dobriyal...
article-image

Son Of Sardaar 2 Cast

Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Roshni Walia, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai'

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom...

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom...

Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: 'Some People Try To Pull...

Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: 'Some People Try To Pull...

Abigail OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Horror Film Online

Abigail OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Horror Film Online