Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: 'Some People Try To Pull Others Down'

Photo Via YouTube

Son of Sardaar 2, initially scheduled for release on July 25, was postponed and later hit theatres on August 1, clashing with Dhadak 2. The delay was due to the strong box office performance of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, which prompted the makers to hold back the film.

Vindu Dara Singh On Son Of Sardaar 2 Release Date Delay

Vindu Dara Singh, who starred in Son of Sardaar 2, confirmed that the decision was made considering the success of these big releases. He told Times Now, "Saiyaara was doing extremely well… Mahavatar Narsimha was also dominating. It’s actually a great time for Bollywood, a historic month."

Vindu Dara Singh Blames Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay

Vindu also hinted that industry politics may have played a role in delaying the film’s release. The 61-year-old actor added, "There was a lot of politics around our film. Some people try to pull others down. But Son of Sardaar 2 is so good that when it premieres on Netflix, I believe it’ll beat every other film."

Vindu Dara Singh Praises Ahaan Panday

When asked to name a newcomer he believes deserves the Mr. India title, Vindu named Ahaan Panday. "Abhi ke time par nawa aa gaya hai bhai hamara, Chunky ka nephew Ahaan Panday. Saiyaara ne kar diya hai Mr. India usko."

He also praised Saiyaara, calling it a 'fantastic' film.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Cast

Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Roshni Walia, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others.