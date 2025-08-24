 Jim Sarbh, 38, REACTS Hilariously To Post Listing Him Among Hot Bollywood Actors At 50: 'I Stay Fit By...'
Actor Jim Sarbh reacted to a post listing him among nine hot Bollywood actors at 50, including Hrithik Roshan, Milind Soman, Arjun Rampal, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham. Known for films like Neerja, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, he hilariously wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I stay fit at 50 by being 38," with a laughing emoji.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh, best known for films like Neerja, Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, recently responded to a post that listed him among nine hot Bollywood actors at 50, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Milind Soman, Arjun Rampal, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and others.

Jim Sarbh Reacts To Post Listing Him Among Hot Actors At 50

On Sunday, the actor hilariously reacted to the post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I stay fit at 50 by being 38," along with a laughing emoji, leaving fans amused.

Check it out:

article-image

Jim Sarbh Talks Growing Out Anger

In 2024, Jim shared that he generally does not get angry. However, when he was young, he was hot-headed and often couldn’t understand how people could behave in certain ways.

In a conversation with The Streaming Show, Jim said, "I came from some amount of working in the States, and then from a we’re-all-equal theatre space… I just couldn’t… I just could not believe it. It made me very angry. Angry and upset and hurt and disappointed… I just lie more. No one gives a s***t. No one cares about your truth."

Jim Sarbh Work Front

On the work front, Jim was last seen in Kuberaa, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dalip Tahil.

article-image

Next, he has Inspector Zende, which also features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The show is slated to release on Netflix on September 5.

