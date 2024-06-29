'Nothing I Said Refers To Ranveer Singh': Jim Sarbh Clarifies His Mental Therapy Comment

Jim Sarbh and Ranveer Singh | Instagram

Actor Jim Sarbh has been outspoken about his beliefs, and during an interview, he indicated that an anonymous actor had claimed they were trapped in character and required therapy, which went viral.

Several views claimed that he was referring to Ranveer Singh. to which he has clarified the statement. He cleared the air and stated that he was not at all referring to Ranveer Singh or any other actor, and his statement was generic.

Here's What Jim Clarified

Sharing a note on social media he gave his clarification that he was not referring to any actor or his Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh. Jim wrote, "I find this almost absurd to have to clarify, but since folks are running wild with the videos and the articles. Nothing I said refers to Ranveer Singh. The video byte being shared is from Made in Heaven season 2 promotions, 5 whole years since Padmaavat came out. 5 years. I only had lovely things to say about Ranveer as a co-actor - look it up. I still do.”

Here's What Jim Stated Earlier

In a recent interview with The Quint, Jim Sarbh stated, "There are all those actors who are like ‘You know, I was so stuck in my character that I had to get mental therapy for weeks after.’ I was like ‘Shut up bro. You didn’t even know your lines on the day, what nonsense.”

Upcoming Work

On the work front, Jim will be making his Tollywood debut with Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera. The film also stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in lead roles. Shekhar Kammula, using old Puranas, creates a story in which Guna Nidhi's devotion to Shiva leads to his metamorphosis into Kubera in his future incarnation, which occurs in the Krutha Yugam. Dhanush plays Kubera, a beggar who rises to become a mafia figure in 1990s Mumbai.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is all set to play the role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, in his upcoming film Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty, and backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.