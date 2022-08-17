Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra, and others attend ‘House Of The Dragon’ Indian premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2022

Get ready to see fire and blood in Westeros as 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' series will be available in India from August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

'House of the Dragon' is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'.

Ahead of its release in India, the makers held a special premiere in Mumbai which was attended by scores of celebs. Among those in attendance were Jim Sarbh

Regina Cassandra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dhairya Karwa

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aahana Kumra

Abhishek Banerjee

Plabita Borthakur

Shivin Narang

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Yashaswini Dayama

