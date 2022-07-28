'House of the Dragon' premiere red carpet in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2022

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen

Photo by AFP

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and the firstborn child of King Viserys

Photo by AFP

Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Photo by AFP

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys

Photo by AFP

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King

Photo by AFP

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, daughter of Ser Otto Hightower

Photo by AFP

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the "Sea Snake", head of House Velaryon

Photo by AFP

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Photo by AFP

