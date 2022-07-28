'House of the Dragon' premiere red carpet in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2022
Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen
Photo by AFP
Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and the firstborn child of King Viserys
Photo by AFP
Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Photo by AFP
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys
Photo by AFP
Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King
Photo by AFP
Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, daughter of Ser Otto Hightower
Photo by AFP
Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the "Sea Snake", head of House Velaryon
Photo by AFP
Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon
Photo by AFP
