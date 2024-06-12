Bhaiyya Ji Actress Zoya Hussain REACTS To Dating Rumours With Jim Sarbh: 'We Are Very Close'

Zoya Hussain, who was last seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Apoorv Singh Karki's film Bhaiyya Ji, recently addressed the rumours about her relationship with actor Jim Sarbh.

Talking to News 18, the actress said, “It’s personal. It’s my personal life. I’m not aware of what’s written about me, so I don’t know what to say. It’s true that Jim and I are very good friends. It’s also true that we’re very close."

Further, when she was quizzed about the one thing she had discovered about Jim, she said, “He’s a very good cook.”

While the duo have never confirmed their relationship, recently, they also co-created a YouTube series, Crew Cut, that chronicles the work done by people behind the camera.

Zoya and Jim starred in the music video for cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad, which was released in 2020. The video perfectly describes the lifecycle of a relationship, like first love, romance and heartbreak.

On the work front, Zoya made her debut in Bollywood with Mukkabaaz alongside Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Recently, she also starred in Big Girls Don't Cry, where she played the role of Aliya Lamba.

Jim , on the other hand, was last seen in the web series, Made in Heaven season 2.