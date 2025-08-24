 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Calls Gaurav Khanna 'Green Flag Ka Ambassador', Fans Already Declare Him The 'Winner'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Calls Gaurav Khanna 'Green Flag Ka Ambassador', Fans Already Declare Him The 'Winner'

Ria Sharma
Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image

The premiere of Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with glamour, drama, and the usual dose of entertainment on Sunday (August 24). Among the contestants who caught immediate attention was popular and one of the most-loved television actors Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa.

Gaurav entered the stage with a lively performance, first dancing to the upbeat track Naa Jaane Kaha Se Aaya Hai and later to the title song of Main Hoon Na. His energetic entry drew applause from the audience and a noteworthy compliment from host Salman Khan, who referred to him as “green flag ka brand ambassador.”

article-image

The remark quickly found its way to social media, where fans interpreted it as a nod to Gaurav's positive and stable image. Many viewers went a step further, already declaring him “winner material” on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Take a look at some reactions here:

During his interaction with host Salman, Gaurav also revealed an unusual fact about himself - that he is colour blind, joking that traffic signals have often left him confused. The lighthearted moment added a humorous touch to the evening and highlighted his candid side.

While the actor's entry was met with enthusiasm, Bigg Boss is known for its unpredictable twists, shifting alliances, and heated confrontations. Fans may be quick to back him, but the real test will come in how he handles the challenges inside the house.

article-image

Meanwhile, the other contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sachanand, Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik, Nagma, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, pranit More and Natalia Janozsek.

