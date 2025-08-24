Bigg Boss 19 FULL Contestants List: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar & Others Participate In Salman Khan's Show

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is back with a brand-new season and a fresh batch of contestants ready to lock horns inside television's most controversial house.

This year’s lineup brings together an eclectic mix of personalities from different walks of life - actors, influencers, performers, and more, promising high-voltage drama, unexpected friendships, and headline-making clashes.

Here's the complete list of contestants who will be fighting for survival, stardom, and the coveted trophy:

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav is best known for playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. He has been a part of TV shows for over 21 years. Some of his popular shows are Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Bhabhi, Kumkum, CID, Siddhanth and many more. Gaurav recently won the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor is a popular actress and social media personality who began her career as a child artist. She gained recognition with shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her lead role in Patiala Babes further cemented her as a household name. Apart from television, she has appeared in films such as Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Baseer Ali

Baseer is a model, actor, and reality TV star who rose to fame after winning MTV Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10. Known as the "ladka from Hyderabad," he quickly became a youth icon with his confident personality and competitive spirit. Baseer has also hosted MTV shows and built a strong fan base on social media. He has also been a part of popular shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek is also an actor. He made a mark with popular TV shows like Parvarrish and Dil De Ke Dekho, showcasing his charm and strong screen presence. Abhishek transitioned to films with roles in Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, winning praise for his impactful performances.

Awez Darbar

Social media influencer Awez Darbar is music composer Ismail Darbar's son and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's brother-in-law. He rose to fame with his viral TikTok videos. He now has 30.4 million followers on Instagram and over 12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma is a social media influencer. She is the ex-girlfriend of Awez Darbar. She also gained popularity with her TikTok videos and Instagram reels. She has over 7.8 million followers on Instagram.

Nehal Chudasama

Model Neha Chudasama represented India in Miss Universe 2018. A strong advocate of fitness, she inspires many with her transformation journey and passion for health. Hailing from Mumbai with Gujarati roots, Nehal also works as an emcee and anchor.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and social media influencer. She rose to fame after sharing reels from the Mahakumbh, capturing both her active participation and her terrifying ordeal of being caught in the second stampede. Crowned Miss Asia 2018, Tanya has since built a strong digital presence with an impressive fanbase.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa is an actress, social activist, and entrepreneur, best known for her performances in Bollywood films and television. She has played strong supporting roles in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Khiladi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Raja, earning recognition for her versatility. Beyond acting, Kunickaa is actively involved in social causes, particularly women’s rights and empowerment.

Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan is a writer, actor, director, and producer, best known as the co-writer of Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs of Wasseypur. Hailing from Wasseypur, his real-life experiences shaped the film's narrative. He later acted in and directed several projects, carving a niche in crime and drama storytelling. Zeishan also appeared in movies like Revolver Rani and Meeruthiya Gangsters.

Amaal Mallik

Amaal is a music composer, singer, and lyricist, known for his soulful melodies and versatile compositions in Bollywood. Belonging to a family of musicians, he is the son of Daboo Malik. He gained fame with chartbusters like Sooraj Dooba Hain (Roy), Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons), and heartfelt tracks like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. His uncle Abu Malik was a part of Bigg Boss 13.

A few months back, he made headlines after he announced that he broke all ties with his family.

Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana is a Kashmiri actress and model. She gained popularity through her roles in regional cinema and appearances in music videos. She has been a part of films like Laila Majnu (2018), Notebook (2019) etc. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie SMTT opposite Sunny Kaushal.

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari is a content creator, boasting a massive following of 4.5 million on Instagram and over 19 million subscribers on YouTube.

Pranit More

Comedian Pranit More grabbed headlines earlier this year when he was attacked by a group of 10–12 men during a live performance in Solapur. The assault, which left him injured, reportedly stemmed from jokes he made about Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya.

Natalia Janozsek

Polish actress and television personality Natalia Janozsek has worked in films across both India and Poland. She has represented Poland in multiple beauty pageants. With an impressive 1.7 million Instagram followers, she enjoys a strong digital presence and a rapidly growing fanbase.

Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam has carved a strong identity in the regional film industry with 11 films to her credit. Now, she is gearing up to step into Bigg Boss 19. Alongside her growing filmography, Neelam has built a massive digital presence, boasting an impressive 4.9 million Instagram followers.