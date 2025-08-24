 Who Is Tanya Mittal? Know About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & How She Became Famous After Maha Kumbh 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Tanya Mittal? Know About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & How She Became Famous After Maha Kumbh 2025

Who Is Tanya Mittal? Know About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & How She Became Famous After Maha Kumbh 2025

Tanya Mittal is not just an influencer but also an entrepreneur, podcaster, motivational speaker, and former model. She is the founder of lifestyle brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, handcuffs, and sarees. With over 2.5 million Instagram followers, Tanya has built a strong online presence where she often shares motivational posts and spiritual insights

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

The new season of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has rolled out with fresh faces and high expectations. Among the contestants creating a buzz is Tanya Mittal, the Gwalior-born influencer who entered the house on Sunday (August 24).

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Known for her multifaceted personality, Tanya is not just an influencer but also an entrepreneur, podcaster, motivational speaker, and former model.

She is the founder of her own lifestyle brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, handcuffs, and sarees. With a fanbase of over 2.5 million Instagram followers, Tanya has built a strong online presence where she often shares motivational posts, spiritual insights, and glimpses of her entrepreneurial journey.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces

Her accomplishments also include being crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018, after which she represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon. Academically, Tanya is equally accomplished, holding a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University.

Recently, she expanded her creative pursuits by launching her own podcast, further connecting with audiences on issues of self-growth and positivity.

Read Also
Who Is Mridul Tiwari? Know Everything About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant
article-image

Tanya's viral Maha Kumbh 2025 video

Tanya, however, rose to national prominence earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Mauni Amavasya, a tragic stampede shook the religious gathering, and Tanya’s heartfelt video recounting the horrific event went viral.

In the clip, she described the panic and chaos she witnessed, the lives lost, and how she personally helped victims by offering water and support amid the tragedy. Her emotional narration struck a chord across social media, turning her into a household name almost overnight.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 FULL Contestants List: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar & Others Participate In...
article-image

Now, with her entry into Bigg Boss 19, Tanya is set to showcase yet another side of herself. As audiences gear up for a season filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists, Tanya's mix of glamour, resilience, and authenticity could make her one of the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Calls Gaurav Khanna 'Green Flag Ka Ambassador', Fans Already Declare Him...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Calls Gaurav Khanna 'Green Flag Ka Ambassador', Fans Already Declare Him...

Who Is Tanya Mittal? Know About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & How She Became Famous After Maha Kumbh...

Who Is Tanya Mittal? Know About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & How She Became Famous After Maha Kumbh...

Bigg Boss 19 FULL Contestants List: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar & Others Participate In...

Bigg Boss 19 FULL Contestants List: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar & Others Participate In...

Who Is Mridul Tiwari? Know Everything About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

Who Is Mridul Tiwari? Know Everything About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

'He Is A Very Fair Person': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals If Salman Khan Will Be...

'He Is A Very Fair Person': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals If Salman Khan Will Be...