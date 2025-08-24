Who Is Mridul Tiwari? Know Everything About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has introduced a fresh batch of contestants from different walks of life. Among them is content creator Mridul Tiwari, who has made a name for himself as one of India’s most-followed influencers.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul commands a massive online following with 4.5 million Instagram followers and over 19 million subscribers on YouTube. His content has struck a chord with young audiences across the country, making him one of the most influential voices in the digital space today.

The YouTuber’s entry into Bigg Boss has already generated buzz, with fans eager to see how his off-screen wit and charm translate inside the high-pressure environment of the house.

Even before he participated in the show, he received support from fellow YouTubers like Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal, Armaan Malik, and Manveer Gurjar.

Audiences admire Mridul for his comic timing, use of local dialects, and quirky expressions that make his content both entertaining and highly relatable.

Originally from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, he is now based in Noida. His rise to fame began in 2019, when a viral video on school life catapulted him into the spotlight. Since then, he has consistently delivered comedy-centric content that resonates with viewers nationwide.

Off-screen, Mridul is passionate about luxury cars, reportedly owning nearly a dozen high-end models, including Audi, Mercedes, and BMW.

Mridul Tiwari's controversy

Earlier this year, Mridul was involved in a car accident case linked to his Lamborghini. The incident occurred in Noida's Sector 94, where a red Lamborghini crashed into two laborers working near an under-construction site.

A viral video from the scene showed the driver, later identified as Deepak from Ajmer, asking, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?”

According to media reports, the injured victims were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed leg fractures. Investigations revealed that the car was not owned by Deepak but registered under Mridul's name.

According to Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla, Deepak, a car dealer, was test-driving the Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini, which Tiwari had listed for sale. Although Mridul was not involved in the crash, his name drew media attention, bringing him under scrutiny outside his usual world of comedy content.