 'Pankaj Dheer Was Determined To Overcome His Fight With Cancer': Hema Malini Mourns Actor's Death, Says She Is 'Devastated'
Sharing throwback pictures with her 'dear friend' Pankaj Dheer, Hema Malini said she is 'devastated'. The actress-turned-politician also stated that Dheer was determined to overcome his battle with cancer. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai on October 15. He was 68 years old

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 15) after a long battle with cancer. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes and condolences. Veteran actress Hema Malini and her daughter, actress Esha Deol, also took to social media to mourn Dheer's demise.

Sharing throwback pictures with 'dear friend' Dheer, Hema Malini said she is 'devastated'. The actress-turned-politician also stated that Dheer was determined to overcome his battle with cancer.

article-image

"I have lost a very dear friend today and am totally devastated. Pankaj Dheer, always so affectionate, enthusiastic about everything, a talented actor who won audience hearts with his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, so full of life, has breathed his last. He passed away after a spunky fight with cancer which he was determined to overcome.

"To me, he was always so supportive, encouraging me in whatever I undertook and always by my side when I needed him. I will miss his constant support and presence in my life. My heart goes out in distress to his dear wife Anita ji who was the light of his life," Hema Malini added

Esha Deol also shared a picture of Dheer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Pankaj uncle. A dear family friend & a wonderful human being always full of joy: Will miss you & those fun conversations we had followed by your laughter. May your soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences aunty, to @niketan.dheer.5 & the family. Om Shanti."

Dheer's last rites took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities like Salman Khan, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and others, arrived to pay their last respects.

Dheer's performance as Karna in Mahabharat earned him immense respect and fame. Apart from Mahabharat, he appeared in several television shows and films, including Chandrakanta, Baadshah, and Soldier.

The late actor's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, is yet to release an official statement on his death. However, industry colleagues and fans alike are remembering Dheer as a humble, dedicated artist whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors.

