EXCLUSIVE: Outsiders Don’t Get Much Opportunities, Says Bhaiyya Ji Actress Zoya Hussain On Being Cast Opposite Manoj Bajpayee

Zoya Hussain |

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, actress Zoya Hussain, who played the role of Manoj Bajpayee’s wife in Bhaiyya Ji opens up about her experience of working with him, her journey and growth in the industry so far and a lot more. Excerpts:

Is it a conscious decision to do films with like-minded people, be it Mukkabaaz or Bhaiyya Ji?

I don’t have any such design or format. Often, outsiders like me don’t get such opportunities. Even for Bhaiyya Ji, I was approached by the casting director, who must have gone to other people also. I am sure other names were suggested to the director and producer.

Go on...

I am grateful that it finally worked out for me. I just try to find a way to work with people I admire. Apart from that, nothing is really in my hands. I want to do all kinds of films, though.

Do you consider yourself lucky to have worked with actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Vineet Singh?

I watched Manoj’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and mystically, the same casting director called me for the role in Bhaiyya Ji just after 3-4 days.

Are you too choosy as an actor?

I am an instinctive actor. I don’t have anyone to guide me. I also haven’t been around people who can tell me that certain things work and certain things don’t. The projects I did made me a better performer and also helped me a lot career-wise.

How was your preparation for the role in Bhaiyya Ji?

I knew a bit about guns and minimal action training because of my previous film. I knew the basics, but our action director for Bhaiyya Ji was really clear about doing action with ropes and harnesses. On a film set, you can’t fake it, so he wanted to keep the action very real. He really pushed me. I had a good clarity of what I had to do.

You did Grahan on OTT. Do you feel the representation of women has evolved?

I guess, female actors are benefiting from the OTT boom and personally I have too. Grahan did a lot to my career. The female characters are well written today.