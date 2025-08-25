 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy Nearly 2 Years After Marriage: 'Blessed Beyond Measure'
Parineeti Chopra has announced her pregnancy with her husband, Raghav Chadha. On Monday, the couple took to their social media handles to share the joyous news with fans. They posted a heartwarming picture of a cake that read "1 + 1 = 3," decorated with two golden baby footprints. Alongside the image, they wrote, "Our little universe … on its way." Parineeti and Raghav got married in 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her pregnancy with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. On Monday, August 25, the couple took to their social media handles to share the news with their fans.

The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

article-image

Raghav Chadha's Hint At Parineet Chopra's Pregnancy

A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav appeared on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the politician dropped a hint about his wife’s pregnancy.

During the episode, Kapil recalled how his mother instantly switched to ‘grandkid mode’ the moment his wife, Ginny, entered their home. He went on to advise Parineeti and Raghav to either plan early or be ready for some family pressure. In response, Raghav playfully said, ‘Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge,’ leaving Parineeti visibly surprised.

To which, Kapil said, "Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddoo batne lage kya?"

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Love Story

Parineeti first met Raghav Chadha at a conference in London, though she didn’t recognize him at the time. However, she already knew of him, as her brothers were huge fans and had asked her to say hi to him on their behalf

Parineeti told on the Great Indian Kapil Show, "By chance, he was just sitting right behind me. When I went to tell him hi, I just casually told him we should meet sometime once back in Delhi, and he just invited me to breakfast the next day."

Parineeti further revealed that she had taken five people along for their breakfast date, while Raghav was accompanied by two organisers, making it a group of nearly 12 to 15 people at the table. The actress shared that it was during this meeting that Raghav took her number, and that's how their conversations began.

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. 

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

