 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & Other B-Town Celebs Congratulate Couple
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha surprised everyone by announcing pregnancy on Monday. The couple shared a joint post to share the news with their fans and followers. Soon after the shared the post, Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Bharti Singh, Huma Qureshi and others, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra announced pregnancy nearly two years after she tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Taking to their official Instagram accounts, the couple shared a joint post to share the news with their fans and followers. Soon after the shared the post, Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be.

Bollywood celebs congratulate Parineeti-Raghav

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations… welcome to the best hood," along with red heart emoticons.

Actress Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations darling ❤️"

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations ❤️ Such wonderful news."

article-image

"Top of the world for baby chadha to come ❤️❤️❤️ so so happy for Raghav and you and the entire families ! God bless," Filmmaker Sidharth P Malhotra commented.

Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, "Stay blessed 💕💕💕 many many congratulations."

Bhumi Pednekar, Bharti Singh, Aarti Chabria, Huma Qureshi, Delnaaz Irani and others also congratulated Parineeti and Raghav.

Parineeti-Raghav's pregnancy announcement post

The couple shared a photo of a cake which had "1 + 1 = 3" message on it, along with two small golden footprints. They also shared a short video which showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

"Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they captioned the post. Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Chamkila, which released on Netflix in April. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role while Parineeti played his wife, Amarjyot Kaur. The actress was lauded for her performance in the film.

She will next be seen in a mystery thriller series with Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, and others.

