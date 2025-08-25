Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's ₹250 Crore 'Krishna Raj' Bungalow: Inside Couple's Luxurious 6-Storey Mumbai Mansion

Some celebrity homes are just extravagant showpieces, but Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new six-storey mansion in Mumbai, feels like a storybook unfolding. Reportedly valued at a staggering Rs 250 crore, the residence is more than a luxury bungalow; it’s the Kapoor family’s golden past nestled in a contemporary space.

Inside the mansion

Tucked in one of Mumbai’s most coveted neighbourhoods, Bandra, the property recently caught public attention after videos revealed its stunning structure and chic details. Unlike many Bollywood celebrity homes that scream opulence, Krishna Raj oozes subtle luxury.

The six-storey property features a grey stone exterior with lush vertical gardens on every balcony for a chic yet fresh vibe. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows sunlight to flood in, offering a peek at sparkling interiors showcasing soaring ceilings and statement chandeliers.

Krishna Raj legacy

The mansion holds deep emotional weight for the Kapoor family. Named after Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the house has sheltered generations of the Kapoor clan. In the 1980s, it became home to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and decades later, Ranbir now steps in with Alia to carry forward that legacy. Within these walls, family histories, laughter, and milestones are etched into every corner.

New beginning

For Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha, this isn’t just about moving into a bigger home; it’s about a new chapter. The couple is reportedly waiting for an auspicious date before officially moving in, turning the shift into a symbolic new beginning.

Over the past year, paparazzi have often captured Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor visiting the site during construction. And now fans and locals alike await when the family officially steps in and creates a home.