Food Review: Bandra's 2006 Iconic Red Box Bar & Cafe Returns To Juhu With New-Age Dining Experience

The wait is over! Mumbai’s Red Box Bar & Cafe, the spot that once defined the city’s social scene, is officially back. After a 15-year-long hiatus, the iconic hangout from Bandra’s Turner Road has reopened in Juhu, and it’s making as much noise as it did back in its glory days. The China Gate Group has revived this beloved name with a fresh, modern spin while keeping the spirit of good food and good vibes alive.

"Red Box has always been about connection," says founder Krishna Tamang. "We’ve taken that same soul, given it a new edge, and created a space that’s pure Mumbai—lively, welcoming, and unforgettable."

Inside bold and revamped space

Step inside the 3,000-square-foot Red Box Cafe & Bar, and you’ll feel instantly at home but also like you’ve been invited somewhere special. The interiors are painted in bold red-and-white tones, with eucalyptus wood, marble floors, and warm lighting adding depth and comfort.

There’s a bakery right up front, tempting you with buttery croissants, artisanal breads, and flaky pastries, while a dessert counter nearby winks at you with cheesecakes, lemon tarts, and more sweet seductions.

The sleek bar leads the space, ready to whip up everything from breezy afternoon mocktails to cocktails that carry you into the night. The seating is flexible, with cosy booths for heart-to-heart conversation and long tables for group feasts, and the walls are dotted with quirky art that gives the whole place a playful, lived-in charm.

Everything we tried – hit and miss

We kicked things off with the Butter Chilli Garlic Prawns, which were pan-seared in a creamy garlic-butter sauce with chilli flakes and paired with classic garlic bread. The prawns were fresh and perfectly cooked, offering rich, garlicky, and buttery flavours. Even if you’re not a seafood regular, this dish might just win you over.

Butter Chilli Garlic Prawns |

Next came the Crispy Lemoned Chicken Strips, crumb-coated in crushed cornflakes and dusted with lemon seasoning. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, with a tangy hit of citrus and a creamy, slightly tart dip, this was comfort food with a playful zing – no wonder it’s one of their crowd favourites.

Crispy Lemoned Chicken Strips |

For the main course, we went all in on the Oven Roast Chicken Sizzler, a complete, well-balanced meal on a sizzling plate. The chicken breast was moist and seasoned just right, served alongside creamy mashed potatoes, herb rice, sautéed vegetables, and oven-roasted mushrooms. Despite its generous portions, it felt light, wholesome, and deeply satisfying. If you’re a sizzler fan, you’ll also want to try The Devil’s Cottage Cheese Sizzler or the Red Box Special Sizzler for a twist.

Sizzler |

You can also try

If you’re visiting earlier in the day, Red Box’s breakfast and brunch menu is worth exploring, featuring Pain Perdu Avocado, Baked Pancake with Roasted Mushroom Salami, vibrant salads like Avocado Corn Quinoa, and pizzas such as Cottage Cheese Pesto or Herbed Mince Chicken. Pasta lovers can dig into Spaghetti Aglio Olio Peperoncino or a hearty Mexican Roast Chicken Bowl.

House special cocktails and mocktails await

From their House Special Cocktail menu, we started with the Sea Breeze, where tequila meets the gentle heat of jalapeño, rounded off with fresh lime, coriander and a hint of honey. It’s refreshing yet bold, with a spicy kick that lingers pleasantly.

The C&G blended tropical guava purée with smooth vodka and cranberry for a sweet-sour, fruity sip, though it felt a little safe compared to the Sea Breeze.

Sea Breeze and C&G |

For non-drinkers, there’s a solid mocktail selection. The Red Ice Box with almond syrup, grenadine syrup, soda, and orange is their signature, though its flavours didn’t fully pop for us.

The real winner was their Melon Bull, a refreshing mix of watermelon, cranberry, and mint, topped with Red Bull for an energising twist.

Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream |

Sweet ending

We wrapped up with the classic Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream drizzled in chocolate sauce, rich, warm, and not overly sweet, striking the perfect ending note to a meal that was as much about the experience as the food.

Back with a bang!

We feel Red Box’s comeback isn’t just nostalgia bait; it’s a genuine return to form. Whether you’re here for brunch, a sizzler dinner, or cocktails with friends, it’s got the charm, flavour, and atmosphere to keep you coming back. We definitely recommend you going for a fun time and soulful bites in a cosy yet bold space amid the bustling lanes of Juhu.

Where: Juhu Tara Rd, opposite Juhu Beach & Ramada Plaza, Juhu, Mumbai

Price: Rs 1,500 for two