Elvish Yadav Firing Case: 2 Shooters, Linked To Himanshu Bhau Gang, Arrested By Delhi Police

Elvish Yadav | Instagram

In a major development, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two individuals in connection with the recent firing incident outside YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, both allegedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang. According to IANS, the duo was apprehended near Shahbad Dairy during a late-night operation.

Reportedly, the authorities are now questioning the two suspects to determine the sequence of events.

The arrests come days after unidentified assailants opened fire outside the popular YouTuber’s house, triggering concerns over his safety.

Another shooter arrested last week

A video posted by ANI on August 22 showed the accused, identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, injured, firing more than half a dozen rounds from at the police during the encounter, following which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to officials, Ishu is a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | Firing at Elvish Yadav's residence | Faridabad Crime Branch arrested an accused named Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi in an encounter, who allegedly fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on August 17.



The accused was taken to the… pic.twitter.com/iExWqfyH93 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

On August 18, Elvish had posted on Instagram that he and his family are safe. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Bhau gang claims responsibility for attack

Hours after the attack, on August 17, the Bhau Gang claimed responsibility, stating that Elvish was targeted for promoting betting apps and 'destroying lives.' The gang further warned that anyone found promoting such apps in the future would be shot.

About the attack

Elvish's Gurugram house was attacked by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, who fired over two dozen bullets.

CCTV footage emerges of firing at Elvish’s house! Raises a big question does fame in India come with an equal threat from gangs? From businessmen to celebs, all are facing threats. Reality needs to be checked and strict action ensured!

pic.twitter.com/8xi8MnNVK5



#ElvishYadav — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 17, 2025

In the CCTV footage, two armed men were seen running towards the house and opening fire at the gate, doors, windows, and even the balconies of the upper floors. One of the attackers was also seen climbing the gate and targeting the main door of the newly constructed 16-BHK mansion.

The incident took place early in the morning when all the members of his family were fast asleep. Elvish's father said that the family woke up to gunshot noises and 25-30 rounds were fired at their house.