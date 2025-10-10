'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After Backlash For Not Supporting Him In Bigg Boss 19

Photo Via Instagram

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, has been receiving immense appreciation and support from fans and industry friends on social media. However, his wife, Akanksha Chamola, faced trolling as she hadn't posted anything for him since his entry. Days after the backlash, Akanksha shared a heartfelt note for Gaurav on her social media handle.

Gaurav Khanna's Wife Pens Note For Him Days After Backlash

Sharing a collage of all their photos together, Akanksha wrote, "As you very well know that I am probably the last person to miss anyone. But aaj for a change, I miss you. Yours sincerly bhooki pyaasi."

Earlier, some netizens also noticed that she had not attended the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef to support him, while the family members of other contestants had shown up. Some even questioned whether she was 'jealous' of Gaurav.

Gaurav Khanna Reveals Wife Akanksha Chamola Does Not Want Kids

During one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav revealed that he wants a child, but his wife Akanksha is not ready yet.

When Mridul Tiwari asked Gaurav about fatherhood, he replied, "We will complete 9 years in November." Mridul further asked if he had kids. “Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh, but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh mujhe karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bhi sahi hai," he added.

He added, “Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gaya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha, but usne mujhe yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in November, 2016, in a grand ceremony.