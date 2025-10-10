 'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After Backlash For Not Supporting Him In Bigg Boss 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After Backlash For Not Supporting Him In Bigg Boss 19

'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After Backlash For Not Supporting Him In Bigg Boss 19

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, seen on Bigg Boss 19, has been receiving huge support from fans and industry friends. His wife, Akanksha Chamola, faced trolling for not posting about him since his entry. Days later, on Friday, she shared a heartfelt note with a photo collage, writing, "Aaj for a change, I miss you. Yours sincerely, bhooki pyaasi."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, has been receiving immense appreciation and support from fans and industry friends on social media. However, his wife, Akanksha Chamola, faced trolling as she hadn't posted anything for him since his entry. Days after the backlash, Akanksha shared a heartfelt note for Gaurav on her social media handle.

Gaurav Khanna's Wife Pens Note For Him Days After Backlash

Sharing a collage of all their photos together, Akanksha wrote, "As you very well know that I am probably the last person to miss anyone. But aaj for a change, I miss you. Yours sincerly bhooki pyaasi."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
'Not Safe In Our Own Country': Northeast Woman Alleges Harassment By Autorickshaw Driver In Bengaluru - VIDEO
'Not Safe In Our Own Country': Northeast Woman Alleges Harassment By Autorickshaw Driver In Bengaluru - VIDEO
Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Fees: Gaurav Khanna Earns ₹17.5 Lakh Per Week, Know How Much Amaal...
article-image

Earlier, some netizens also noticed that she had not attended the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef to support him, while the family members of other contestants had shown up. Some even questioned whether she was 'jealous' of Gaurav.

Gaurav Khanna Reveals Wife Akanksha Chamola Does Not Want Kids

During one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav revealed that he wants a child, but his wife Akanksha is not ready yet.

When Mridul Tiwari asked Gaurav about fatherhood, he replied, "We will complete 9 years in November." Mridul further asked if he had kids. “Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh, but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh mujhe karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bhi sahi hai," he added.

He added, “Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gaya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha, but usne mujhe yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in November, 2016, in a grand ceremony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Yahan Pe Main Chunav Ladne..', Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan...

'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After...

'For A Change, I Miss You': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Anupamaa Actor Days After...

The Smashing Machine Review: When The Rock Aka Dwayne Johnson Cracks

The Smashing Machine Review: When The Rock Aka Dwayne Johnson Cracks

Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya...

Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya...

'Extremely Offensive': Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Orry For Mocking Lata Mangeshkar & Falguni Pathak - VIDEO

'Extremely Offensive': Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Orry For Mocking Lata Mangeshkar & Falguni Pathak - VIDEO