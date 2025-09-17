Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Fees: Gaurav Khanna Earns ₹17.5 Lakh Per Week, Know How Much Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand & Others Charged

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has been keeping viewers hooked, but beyond the fights, friendships, and controversies, one burning question always excites fans - how much do the contestants actually earn per week? From established actors and singers to social media influencers, this season's lineup is as diverse as it is high-paying.

Media reports from TOI and Deccan Chronicle have revealed the estimated weekly remuneration of the housemates, and the figures are nothing short of staggering.

Reportedly, Gaurav Khanna, actor and Celebrity MasterChef winner, is the highest-paid contestant of the season, reportedly earning around Rs 17.5 lakh per week, which breaks down to Rs 2.5 lakh per day.

Popular singer and music composer Amaal Mallik follows closely, making about Rs 8.75 lakh per week, or nearly Rs 1.25 lakh per day, making him one of the top earners of the season.

Meanwhile, social media’s favorite Ashnoor Kaur, best known for her role in Patiala Babes, is also drawing a handsome fee, reportedly around Rs 6 lakh per week.

Choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar, who has already been at the center of drama after allegations made against him by fellow contestant Baseer Ali, is also said to be making Rs 6 lakh per week.

Former Splitsvilla winner Baseer Ali is reported to be charging Rs 3–6 lakh per week, a similar range to entrepreneur and creator Tanya Mittal, who also takes home around Rs 3–6 lakh weekly.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who has made headlines with her statements inside the house, is reportedly earning between Rs 2–4 lakh per week.

Social media star Mridul Tiwari is said to be earning approximately Rs 4–6 lakh per week, while Zeishan Quadri, writer-filmmaker known for Gangs of Wasseypur, reportedly bags Rs 2–5 lakh weekly.

With such a wide range of fees, it’s clear that Bigg Boss 19 continues to be one of television’s most lucrative platforms for celebrities, offering not only fame and visibility but also hefty paychecks that make every week inside the house worth it.

The latest season of Bigg Boss has already packed in plenty of drama and entertainment. In just three weeks, the contestants have managed to grab headlines for multiple reasons, making it clear that this season is shaping up to be an exciting one.