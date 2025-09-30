Video: Shreya Ghoshal Sings Parineeta Movie's Song In Indian Dressing Room Ahead Of IND W vs SL W In Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Shreya Ghoshal (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal visited the Indian dressing room and sang the song 'Piyu Bole' from Parineeta as the women in blue were gearing for the Women's World Cup 2025 opener on September 30, Tuesday. Spinner Radha Yadav was ecstatic as the other players branded her as a big fan of Ghoshal.

With India hosting the World Cup for the first time since 2013, this could be the best chance for the Women in Blue to clinch their maiden title. India had reached the final of the tournament in 2005 and 2017 but fell short of winning the ultimate prize.

Watch the below video as Ghosal, the 41-year-old singer, makes an appearance to the dressing room:

Along with Ghoshal, Papon, Joi Barua and Shillong Choir Chamber also performed during the opening ceremony. Papon also performed a song to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bowl first

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss in the Women's World Cup 2025 opener against hosts India at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and opted to bowl first, citing the dew factor. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she also wanted to bowl first but is looking at it as a good opportunity to pile on the runs.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

India have been in excellent form, of late despite losing the ODI series to Australia narrowly. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, haven't had an international match since May; hence, they will be keen to hit the ground running.