 For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFor First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

For the first time ever, a full Bollywood-style song and dance has been featured in an Arabic movie called Sambosa Chapati. The song, Kidher Kidher, is directed by Saugat Bhattacharya, sung by popular singer Nakash Aziz, and choreographed by famous Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan

CJ DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
A still from Sambosa Chapati |

For the first time ever, a full Bollywood-style song and dance has been featured in an Arabic movie called Sambosa Chapati. The song, Kidher Kidher, is directed by Saugat Bhattacharya, sung by popular singer Nakash Aziz, and choreographed by famous Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan.

The song was shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, with more than 200 dancers, making it a big and colorful production. This is a special moment because it’s the first time Bollywood music and dance are being shown in such a big way in Arabic cinema.

Sambosa Chapati is already a hit in the Gulf countries, with many people loving the mix of Arabic and Indian culture. The lead actor, Ahmed Sharif, said he took inspiration from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his dance and acting in the film.

With this song, director Saugat Bhattacharya is bringing Indian talent and style to a new international audience. He is open to giving interviews and sharing more about how this unique project came to life.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning...

'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning...

Gaurav Khanna On Participating In Bigg Boss 19: 'It's An Opportunity To Rise From The Ashes &...

Gaurav Khanna On Participating In Bigg Boss 19: 'It's An Opportunity To Rise From The Ashes &...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai Ab Tak'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai Ab Tak'

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom...

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom...