For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

A still from Sambosa Chapati |

For the first time ever, a full Bollywood-style song and dance has been featured in an Arabic movie called Sambosa Chapati. The song, Kidher Kidher, is directed by Saugat Bhattacharya, sung by popular singer Nakash Aziz, and choreographed by famous Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan.

The song was shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, with more than 200 dancers, making it a big and colorful production. This is a special moment because it’s the first time Bollywood music and dance are being shown in such a big way in Arabic cinema.

Sambosa Chapati is already a hit in the Gulf countries, with many people loving the mix of Arabic and Indian culture. The lead actor, Ahmed Sharif, said he took inspiration from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his dance and acting in the film.

With this song, director Saugat Bhattacharya is bringing Indian talent and style to a new international audience. He is open to giving interviews and sharing more about how this unique project came to life.