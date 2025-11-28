 Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens DISAPPOINTED With Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's Film, Call It 'Cringe' & 'More Toxic Than Delhi's AQI'
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein was released on Friday, clashing with Gustaakh Ishq. The film drew disappointing reactions, with reports of walkouts and criticism of its toxic themes. One user called it 'more toxic than Delhi's AQI,' while others said the second half 'lost the plot' and slammed it as 'cringe and unconvincing,' according to many on X.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s starrer Tere Ishk Mein hit the theatres on Friday, November 28, clashing with Gustaakh Ishq, which marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's directorial debut and features Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Tere Ishk Mein has opened to disappointing reviews from netizens, with some calling it 'cringe,' while one user even claimed that several people walked out of the theatre midway through the screening.

While some users praised the first half of Tere Ishk Mein, others continued trolling the film, questioning the toxicity shown in it, with one user even calling the film 'more toxic than Delhi's AQI.'

Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush's Vengeful & Toxic Romance Turns Kriti Sanon's World Upside Down In Trailer
A user said, "The director lost his plot. Disappointing end to what promised to be a great blockbuster. And the heroine's character written in the 2nd half was extremely silly , unconvincing, stup!d.#TereIshkMein disappoints. Even the varanasi episodes felt forced. Bad 2nd half."

Another review on X read, "So many people are walking out in my theater. #AnandLRai should get belt treatment for making such a 3rd class bakwas cringe toxic romance movie! #Dhanush deserves better. #KritiSanon should quit acting for good. Out and out disaster response! Shocking."

Free Press Journal's Review

The film is out and out a Dhanush film. For all those who are yearning to see ‘Dhanush-isms,’ this film won’t disappoint. Ditto for Kriti Sanon, who, in an attempt to deliver a believable performance, also gets let down by the film’s narrative. There are many impossible things which have been shown in the film under the pretext of cinematic liberties. Veteran actor Prakash Raj is ‘just there’ in the film, without creating any ‘roaring’ impact.

As for the film’s direction, filmmaker Aanand L Rai who has always been considered as a ‘slice of life storyteller’ not just fails miserably, but also lands up testing the sensibilities and patience (in that order) of the audiences with this film

Tere Ishk Mein is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush.

