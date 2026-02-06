'Doing This For Views & Likes...': Talwiinder Says Viral Face Reveal Video With Disha Patani Was Sold For ₹5K–₹50K, Faces Criticism

Talwiinder Says Face Reveal Video Was Sold For ₹5K–₹50K | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi musician Talwinder Singh Sidhu, aka Talwiinder, known for performing with skull face paint on stage and wearing a mask in public to maintain anonymity. made headlines after a viral clip of his unmasked face from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Udaipur wedding surfaced online, where he was seen with his ladylove Disha Patani. Reacting to the leak, Talwiinder clarified that it was never his intention to hide his face forever or play hide-and-seek with the world. He explained that the mask goes far beyond aesthetics; it is a psychological tool, both for him and for his audience.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder said that after the video was leaked, people kept messaging him asking what was going on, adding that many acted as if he hadn’t seen the clip himself. He shared that nearly 500 people sent him the same video.

He continued, "On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views, likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece on. Even for the person that gave the video to the media, for what? For Rs 5000, Rs 10000, Rs 50,000?"

Netizens React

Soon after Talwiinder's video reacting to the viral leak surfaced, netizens criticised him, with some claiming that his mask and anonymity were merely a ploy to play hide-and-seek for likes and views. Others pointed out that it was not the first time audiences had seen his face, citing old videos that had previously surfaced online.

A user commented, "You are doing this hide and seek for views and likes be real." Another added, "Your face was already out in khayaal and one other song." "He's a good artist, god bless the insecure," read another comment.

Talwiinder, who confirmed his relationship with Disha after the two were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza 2026, where he performed as a surprise guest during Kehlani's act, said that they had gotten to know each other even before Nupur's wedding. He added that the sudden attention caught them off guard and stressed that they do not want to give in to pressure or rumours, as they are still discovering themselves and figuring things out.

As of now, Disha Patani has not reacted.