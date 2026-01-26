 Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDisha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video

Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video

Actress Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder have made their relationship official. On Sunday at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai, the two were clicked together, and they were also seen walking hand-in-hand.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Talwiinder / Disha Patani | Instagram

There were rumours that actress Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder are dating, but on Sunday, at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai, they confirmed their relationship. The two were clicked together, walking hand-in-hand, in front of the audience. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below...

The rumours of Disha and Talwiinder dating started doing the rounds after they were clicked together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding earlier this month. Interestingly, after attending the wedding in Udaipur, Disha and Talwiinder tried not to be clicked with each other. While Talwiinder was seen walking with Mouni Roy, Disha accompanied the Naagin actress' husband.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video
India's 77th Republic Day: BJP National President Nitin Nabin Unfurls Tricolour At Party Headquarters
India's 77th Republic Day: BJP National President Nitin Nabin Unfurls Tricolour At Party Headquarters
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Bhanu Asks Rajji's Help To Plot Against Mahadev & Family
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Bhanu Asks Rajji's Help To Plot Against Mahadev & Family
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 -...
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 -...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Bhanu Asks Rajji's Help To Plot Against Mahadev &...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Bhanu Asks Rajji's Help To Plot Against Mahadev &...
'Sunny Deol You Are The Best': Esha Deol Reviews Border 2; Reacts To Late Father Dharmendra Getting...
'Sunny Deol You Are The Best': Esha Deol Reviews Border 2; Reacts To Late Father Dharmendra Getting...
Laughter Chefs 3 Winner Reaction: 'Thank You Itna Pyar Dene Ke Liye'; Aly Goni's Team Kaanta...
Laughter Chefs 3 Winner Reaction: 'Thank You Itna Pyar Dene Ke Liye'; Aly Goni's Team Kaanta...
Ravi Teja Birthday: Here's To Interesting Facts About 'Mass Maharaja'
Ravi Teja Birthday: Here's To Interesting Facts About 'Mass Maharaja'