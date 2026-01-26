There were rumours that actress Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder are dating, but on Sunday, at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai, they confirmed their relationship. The two were clicked together, walking hand-in-hand, in front of the audience. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.
Watch the video below...
The rumours of Disha and Talwiinder dating started doing the rounds after they were clicked together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding earlier this month. Interestingly, after attending the wedding in Udaipur, Disha and Talwiinder tried not to be clicked with each other. While Talwiinder was seen walking with Mouni Roy, Disha accompanied the Naagin actress' husband.
FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video
India's 77th Republic Day: BJP National President Nitin Nabin Unfurls Tricolour At Party Headquarters
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Bhanu Asks Rajji's Help To Plot Against Mahadev & Family
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence