Disha Patani & Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand, Confirm Relationship At Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 - Watch Viral Video

Talwiinder / Disha Patani | Instagram

There were rumours that actress Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder are dating, but on Sunday, at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai, they confirmed their relationship. The two were clicked together, walking hand-in-hand, in front of the audience. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The rumours of Disha and Talwiinder dating started doing the rounds after they were clicked together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding earlier this month. Interestingly, after attending the wedding in Udaipur, Disha and Talwiinder tried not to be clicked with each other. While Talwiinder was seen walking with Mouni Roy, Disha accompanied the Naagin actress' husband.