 'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend & Punjabi Singer
A Lucknow tea-seller dubbed ‘Talwiinder Chai Wali’ is trending after adopting Punjabi singer Talwiinder’s iconic mask while selling chai at Husainabad Clock Tower. Inspired by the singer, her rose-flavoured tea and secret masala have attracted huge crowds. Open from 2 PM to midnight, the stall has become a viral hotspot, with the seller hoping Talwiinder himself visits someday.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend & Punjabi Singer

Punjabi singer Talwiinder, known for wearing a mask and hiding his face, has created a buzz on the Internet after he was spotted with Bollywood actress Disha Patani, revealing his face to his fanbase for the first time. The buzz continues even days after the rumours, as a woman tea-seller in Lucknow has now sparked curiosity by wearing the same mask as the singer and selling tea at a popular hotspot in the 'City of Nawabs,' with the name 'Talwiinder Chai Wali.'

The young woman has gained popularity after her mask-clad look while selling tea at the tea stall went viral on the Internet. 'Chai-lovers' started flocking around her stall at Husainabad Clock Tower in Lucknow in large numbers, not just for the unique appearance of the woman and her helper but also for the viral and refreshing tea.

WATCH VIDEO:

Highlights of the stall:

Even though the young tea-seller has gained popularity for her get-up like the Punjabi singer, her tea has also struck a chord with many in the city. In a viral video with a food enthusiast, she revealed that she has a secret chai masala that she uses in her tea. Her tea is also famous for its unique rose flavour and aroma.

The tea-seller explained that she uses original and organic rose petals in her tea which blends the refreshing tea with the aromatic flavour. She said it also improves the thickness of the tea.

Location & Time to visit:

This viral 'Talwiinder Chai Wali or Talwiinder ki Chai' stall is located at Husainabad Clock Tower in Lucknow. In a reel posted in December, the tea-seller said that her stall opens at 2 PM till 12 AM at midnight, giving tea-lovers enough time to enjoy their evenings at the stall along with midnight chai-cravings. The menu at this stall starts at just ₹15 for a Kulhad Chai.

She said that she is a huge fan of the Punjabi singer Talwiinder and wants him to visit her tea-stall and try a tea made by her. The woman is going viral on the Internet, especially after the dating rumours of Talwiinder and Disha Patani were speculated online.

