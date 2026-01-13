Who Is Talwiinder? All About 28-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Rumoured To Be Dating Disha Patani

Talwiinder, Disha Patani | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Disha Patani, who was previously dating actor Tiger Shroff, is reportedly dating San Francisco-based Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu, also known as Talwiinder. Rumours surfaced after the two were spotted together at Udaipur airport following Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s grand wedding on Monday.

Disha Patani, Talwiinder Spotted Holding Hands

A viral video later showed Talwiinder's real face as he stood next to his rumoured girlfriend, laughing and enjoying time with Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy’s husband. The duo appeared cosy, with Disha wrapping her arm around Talwiinder while he held it affectionately.

Who Is Talwiinder?

Talwinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder, was born on November 23, 1997, into a Punjabi Jat Sikh family in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab. He rose to fame after his verse on Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem's hit song Wishes topped the Punjabi music charts, garnering millions of streams and establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Talwiinder is a singer, songwriter, and music producer, best known for his Punjabi music. He began singing at the age of four and, at 14, moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to continue his education while pursuing his passion for music. He has shared that he sang at every school function, cultural event, or local gathering he could, driven by pure passion.

Talwiinder's grandfather, a Punjabi teacher, had a significant influence on him, and during his childhood, he often listened to legendary artists such as Surinder Kaur and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Why Does Talwiinder Hide His Face?

One of Talwiinder's signature traits is his masked face, often covered with skull paint during concerts, live performances, or music videos. When not performing, he wears a mask in public. Explaining the reason, Talwiinder said he does not want to give up his regular life, valuing privacy and the ability to live without constant public attention.

"I like being able to walk down the street without people recognising me. I don’t want my face to be what people focus on. It’s about the music. I’m just a regular guy. I love going out to eat pani puri, I hang out with my friends, and I live a normal life. I don’t want to lose that," he told Rolling Stone India.

Talwiinder's live performances are often praised for his powerful singing abilities. In 2024, he opened for Dua Lipa at the Zomaland Festival in Mumbai and later for American rapper G-Eazy during his India tour. He was also one of the performing artists at Lollapalooza India 2025, an event headlined by international stars including Shawn Mendes and Green Day.

One of the popular Punjabi artists, Talwiinder is best known for hits like Gallan 4, Pal Pal, Haseen, Your Eyes, Tu, Wishes, and Khayaal, among others. Recently, Talwiinder lent his voice to the track Tenu Zyada Mohabbat from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

As of now, nor Disha or Talwiinder have reacted to the dating rumours.