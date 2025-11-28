OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Kantara- Chapter 1, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | November 28, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Kantara: Chapter 1 narrates the tale of a struggle between a tribe commanded by Berme (Rishab Shetty) and the Bangra kingdom ruled by King Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah) circa 300 CE. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netlfix.
The Duffer Brothers' popular science fiction show, Stranger Things Season 5, is now streaming on Netflix. The series is set in the backdrop of 1980 in the fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to fight a monster from the Upside Down.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy film which is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features two former lovers, Sunny and Tulsi, who act as a couple to interfere with the wedding plans of their exes, Ananya and Vikram. It is streaming on Netflix.
Aaryan is an action-thriller film that revolves around a middle-aged and unsuccessful writer who announces a meticulously planned series of murders on live television. It is streaming on Netflix.
Mass Jathara is an action-comedy film in Telugu starring Ravi Teja. The movie centres around a committed Railway Police officer, Lakshman Bheri, who is assigned to a secluded region notorious for drug trafficking and becomes enamored with a local college girl, Tulasi (Sreeleela). It is streaming on Netflix.
Raktabeej 2 is a Bengali political action thriller film centered on Intelligence officer Pankaj Singha and police officer Sanjukta Mitra, who investigate a terrorist scheme led by a new leader, Munir Alam, aiming to undermine the relationship between India and Bangladesh. It is streaming on ZEE5.
